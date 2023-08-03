HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – “Thank goodness.” That was Loretta Ward’s reaction after she realized she bought a winning ticket for the July 19 Virginia Lottery Cash 5 with EZ Match game. This was her first big win, the Hampton woman told lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the July 19 drawing were 21-23-36-38-40. Ward won the $120,000 jackpot. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

She used Easy Pick to select her numbers when she bought her ticket at the Shreeji Food Mart at 3800 Shell Road in Hampton.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000.