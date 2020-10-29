Hampton woman to compete in Food Network baking competition

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman will compete for the chance to win a Food Network baking show this November.

Lashonda Sanford, owner of Scratch Bakery in Hampton and Newport News, will be on the networks show called Holiday Baking Champion. If she wins, Sanford will take home $25,000.

The first episode of the Food Network show will air at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

There are 12 bakers this season, both pros and home bakers.

New episodes will air Mondays at 9 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local updates.

Latest Posts: