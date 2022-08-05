HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road reference just after 7 p.m. on July 21 regarding the body of an adult female that was found by a citizen off the shoulder of the roadway.

At the time of the discovery, the woman was described as a young, Black, adult female, 18 years old to early 20s, 4’11” tall, and weighed approximately 102 lbs.

Officials say the medical examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office say the woman was identified as 20-year-old Raquiah Paullette King from Hampton.

The sheriff’s office say they are working closely with Hampton police regarding the investigation in King’s death.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Hampton police for more information.

Investigators continue to request that anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.