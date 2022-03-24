HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton woman’s headache turned into a blessing.

Dakota McNeill told Virginia Lottery officials she went to the Newport News Food Mart to buy some Tylenol for a terrible headache. While she was there, she decided to purchase a lottery ticket.

As soon as she got home, McNeill said she took the medicine, then scratched the 10X the Money ticket.

“I looked at it,” she said. “I switched my glasses. My knees got wobbly.”

McNeill was the game’s first top prize winner. The ticket won her $100,000!

Lottery officials say there are two more unclaimed top prizes.