Hampton woman featured in sneakerhead video series

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local Hampton woman is being featured in the third episode of the Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH) video series produced by Hibbett Sports, Nike and NiceKicks. The series launched in 2020 to feature sneaker collectors, with a particular focus on the collectors hometowns.

Ashley Dawson, a graduate of Norfolk State University, first started collecting sneakers as a child and now has over 120 pairs.

“I never thought I would be selected to be part of something like this, but I think it is great that regular people who are passionate about sneakers get featured and have a voice rather than just celebrities and influencers with huge followings,” said Dawson. “I was into sneakers long before social media and before they called us sneakerheads. I am lucky that my shoe size has stayed the same since middle school and I keep my shoes clean so I can keep growing my sneaker collection.”

In the episode, Dawson takes the cameras around Hampton showing her favorite places to eat and visit in the city. She also focuses on the importance of having women involved in the sneakerhead community, as well as buying shoes that you happy.

“Lately I’ve seen people buying shoes just to say they have them, knowing they don’t truly like them – they just want to impress other people,” said Dawson. “I can say there is no real right way to be a sneakerhead, just do what genuinely makes YOU happy and not social media.”

Her episode was released in two parts earlier this week across YouTube and social media.