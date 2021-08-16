Hampton woman convicted on heroin, money laundering charges

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman faces a minimum of 11 years in prison after being convicted on heroin and money laundering charges.

A federal jury convicted 45-year-old Contessa Williams on Friday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court records say that between January 2014 and May 2017, Williams conspired with others to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, over 1,000 grams of heroin and launder drug proceeds.



Her boyfriend at that time, 46-year-old Norfolk resident Tracy Hall previously pleaded guilty to being the leader in the drug conspiracy. Hall had previously been connected to distributing at least 50 kilograms of heroin for a total claimed profit of $1.5 million.

Reports say Williams assisted Hall in retrieving, laundering, and spending drug proceeds. Williams deposited drug proceeds in her personal bank accounts and used drug money to start a liquor store in Georgia.



After Hall was arrested on state drug charges back in 2016, he directed Williams to collect drug proceeds and relay his directives to other co-conspirators.

Williams faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on December 9.