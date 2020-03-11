Hampton woman charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in October

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old Hampton woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last October that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Following a five-month investigation, the Hampton Police Division arrested Shawnta Thompson Wilson, 31, of Hampton, with felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and felony failure to report a crash involving a death.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019 on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Kayla Hiegl, 24, died from injuries sustained from the crash.

Hampton Police say Hiegl’s car broke down, so she stopped along the side of the road. She was waiting next to her car when another vehicle struck her.

Police said the driver of that vehicle didn’t stop.

WAVY News spoke to Hiegl’s mother the week after the crash, who said Hiegl had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday before the crash that night.

The mother pleaded for the driver of the vehicle that struck her daughter to come forward.

