HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– The City of Hampton is holding a ribbon-cutting celebration to mark the reopening of the boardwalk at the newly renovated Buckroe Beach on May 27.

The Buckroe Renovation Celebration begins at 2 p.m. and will continue for three hours, with live music and a community event. It is free and open to the public.

The $6 million project was done in two phases with one beginning in the spring of 2021 and the second phase this year. A historical sign that had been damaged by a motorist has been restored and placed in a different position.

The boardwalk now has new decorative lights and has been extended.