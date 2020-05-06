Hampton Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Wawa employee has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

The employee worked at the Wawa located at 2401 W. Mercury Blvd. and last worked on May 3. The employee will receive paid time off as they recover from COVID-19, according to a Wawa press release.

Wawa closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. The store has reopened.

Wawa is working with the Virginia Department of health to investigate who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 employee.

Latest posts