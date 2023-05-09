HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton is warning residents of a potential test messaging scam.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Hampton, the text message mentions that Wilkins Research is inviting residents to join an online focus group.

Hampton says that they are not conducting a focus group and are asking residents to not click on the link that the text message provides.

Those who have received the text message or have become a victim of this scam, call the Hampton non-emergency number at 757-727-6111.