HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton community members are looking for input on the city’s future plans.

Volunteers from Hampton have made goals and visions for the city and will present them at a community meeting on Wednesday, February 15.

The community plan, Hampton 2040, has teams working in the city’s seven strategic areas: education, economic development, family resilience and economic empowerment, being safe and clean community, placemaking, excellence in government and living with the water.

Each group will present the values and goals it has created, after the presentations you are invited to each group to offer input or ask questions.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center, 231 Lincoln St.

Registration is recommended, you can register at the Community Plan Checkpoint Meeting Registration Form.

You can also learn more about the plan and progress at hampton.gov/Hampton2040.