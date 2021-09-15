Hampton VA Medical Center to begin flu vaccinations Sept. 18

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton VA Medical Center will begin flu vaccine clinics on September 18.
The vaccine clinics will include the medical center’s main campus and outlying clinics.
The clinics are listed as follows (All will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.):
- Main Campus
- Saturday, September 18
- Saturday, September 25
- Saturday October 16
- Virginia Beach and POC
- Saturday, September 18
- Chesapeake
- Saturday, September 25
- Virginia Beach and Elizabeth City, NC APOC
- Saturday, October 2
