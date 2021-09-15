Hampton VA Medical Center to begin flu vaccinations Sept. 18

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. New government data suggests more Americans have been getting flu shots in 2020, apparently heeding the advice of health officials fearful of a flu/coronavirus double pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton VA Medical Center will begin flu vaccine clinics on September 18.

The vaccine clinics will include the medical center’s main campus and outlying clinics.

The clinics are listed as follows (All will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.):

  • Main Campus
    • Saturday, September 18
    • Saturday, September 25
    • Saturday October 16
  • Virginia Beach and POC
    • Saturday, September 18
  • Chesapeake
    • Saturday, September 25
  • Virginia Beach and Elizabeth City, NC APOC
    • Saturday, October 2

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10