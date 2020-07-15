Hampton VA Medical Center sets record for telehealth appointments during pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Wednesday that telehealth appointments as a whole have increased by more than 1000% and in Hampton, they are at about 8,965 virtual appointments from March to May.

The increase at the Hampton VA Medical Center represents a 9064% increase since February 2020, according to VA officials.

Additional telehealth milestones for the Hampton VA include:

87% of MH provider completed a VA Video Connect call

90.48% of primary care providers completed a VA Video Connect call

43.53% of specialty care providers completed a VA Video Connect call

VA Video Connect allows veterans and caregivers to meet virtually on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.

Since the pandemic, usage as a whole of video to home services has continually increased since mid-March with peak usage reaching over 29,000 appointments per day.

As for veterans without technology or internet connection, the VA is working to bridge the digital divide. Nationally, the VA is working with strategic partners, through the VA Secretary’s Center of Strategic Partnerships, to increase access needed to connect with health care teams virtually.

“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for Veterans,” said David Collins, Executive Director, Hampton VA Medical Center. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure Veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”

Read more about VA Video Connect. For information about VA’s telehealth services visit connectedcare.va.gov.

