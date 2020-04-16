1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Hampton VA Medical Center reports first COVID-19 inpatient death

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hampton VA medical center_141275

Hampton VA Medical Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center has reported its first COVID-19-related inpatient death, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the facility has also risen to 45, according to a map of cases posted by Veterans Affairs, which was last updated around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

The map does not specify when that patient at the facility died, but the map shows the death toll at the facility has been at “1” since March 31. It does not give any background on the patient’s gender, age or any other health conditions.

The map also shows there are 102 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as four inpatient deaths, in Virginia’s three VA medical centers.

Nationwide, there are 4,975 positive cases and 284 deaths, according to map data from 2 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has said it’s taking aggressive steps to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Read more about the VA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic here: Hampton VA Medical Center COVID-19 updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories