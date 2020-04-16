Hampton VA Medical Center reports first COVID-19 inpatient death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center has reported its first COVID-19-related inpatient death, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the facility has also risen to 45, according to a map of cases posted by Veterans Affairs, which was last updated around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

The map does not specify when that patient at the facility died, but the map shows the death toll at the facility has been at “1” since March 31. It does not give any background on the patient’s gender, age or any other health conditions.

The map also shows there are 102 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as four inpatient deaths, in Virginia’s three VA medical centers.

Nationwide, there are 4,975 positive cases and 284 deaths, according to map data from 2 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has said it’s taking aggressive steps to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Read more about the VA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic here: Hampton VA Medical Center COVID-19 updates.

