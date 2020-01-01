Hampton University’s Marching Force to perform in Rome on New Year’s Day

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s marching band “The Marching Force” will be the first from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to be in the Rome New Year’s Parade.

The parade celebrates life, cultural diversity and international goodwill. It takes place in conjunction with the World Day of Peace, where the parade proceeds along the Via della Conciliazione and culminates in St. Peter’s Square, Hampton University officials say.

A post on the band’s Facebook page reported the band landed in Rome just before 7 a.m. EST.

A press release from the university said while in Italy, the band will also get the opportunity to visit and perform in other local communities.

The 2020 Rome New’s Day Parade is set to start at 11 a.m. Rome time. That is 5 a.m. EST.

A live-stream link to watch the performance will be added to the university’s web page, officials say.