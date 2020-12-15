Hampton University’s ‘Marching Force’ forced online due to pandemic, but still preps for 2021

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced colleges all over the country, and here in Hampton Roads, to keep athletes and other active students on the sidelines.

But that doesn’t mean student band members are not performing.

“Even though we’re at home and we’re virtual, we still have practice,” says Selena Makell, a junior mathematics major at Hampton University. Makell is Captain of “Ebony Fire,” the dance and cheer team for Hampton U’s “Marching Force.”

“It’s very challenging, but the important thing is (not) to let the pandemic stop us from where we’re going.”

Where they’ve been helps those, on and off Hampton’s waterfront campus, to understand the enthusiasm for the future, and desire to stay connected with fellow Marching Force members.

“As soon as I came to Hampton last year, right after band camp we went to the Chicago Classic, says Joshua White, a sophomore trombone player. He was speaking of the The Chicago Football Classic and its annual scholarship program. It also serves as a showcase for recruiters of HBCU’s- historically black colleges and universities.

If Chicago wasn’t enough for White, his first trip out of the country left impressions that’ll last a lifetime. “We went to Rome Italy to perform for the Pope.”

The Marching Force also performed for the nation during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York. The appearance, this year, was canceled, yes, due to the pandemic.

So, no trips overseas, or even through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to rivals Norfolk State and Old Dominion universities this year. And that lack of bonding events has challenged band leaders.

“This pandemic has been very difficult for us on a count that we can’t meet together, says assistant band director Clifford Cox. “That’s the best way to experience band.”

And, like just about every other organization needing to have some kind of face-to-face contact among members, H.U. students and staff are meeting “face-to-face” thanks to social media platforms, like Zoom.

“What we’ve been trying to do (is) to keep the students engaged, by really getting into their creative side and seeing what things they can create for the band and create with each other.”

Members of the drumline did just that, says assistant director of bands and drumline coordinator, Alexander Hamilton II.

“We started with ZOOM and there were some audio difficulties.” But, the drummers didn’t give up. They innovated.

“A majority of the drumline had a similar phone so we were able to use another method.”

Director of Bands, Dr. Thomas Jones, says Hampton University has been invited back to New York to perform at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The expense of transporting some 200 band members from Hampton to New York, and back, means fundraising is in full gear. And, the Marching Force plans to sport new uniforms.

These experiences are about more than bragging rights or patches on a well-worn suitcase.

“For us it’s not just about bands, says Dr. Jones, it’s not just about music. But, it’s about taking students and cultivating them as leaders and model citizens.”

Citizens in a broader community. But, on Hampton U’s campus, they’re members of a family.

Says Madison Grant, a piccolo player, “I think, no matter what band you’re in, that’s a connection you’ll have for the rest of your life.”

If you’d like to support the Hampton University Marching Force, click here to visit their website.