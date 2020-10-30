Hampton University won’t play spring sports in 2021, basketball teams will still play

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has decided to cancel its 2021 spring sports season.

Hampton University Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. made the announcement on Friday, saying the decision “was not taken lightly.” Hampton recent opted to stick with virtual learning for the 2021 semester and Marshall said Friday’s announcement was made in concert with that decision.

“I would like to thank our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and commitment, both academically and athletically while they’re away from campus,” Marshall said. “I look forward to seeing them again soon because we truly miss them.”

The decision affects football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, co-ed sailing, softball, volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s triathlon and men’s lacrosse.

Marshall says men’s and women’s basketball will still play this winter with a modified schedule, set to be released at a later date. They’ll compete because both programs are self-contained and compete outside the campus footprint, Marshall says. No fans will allowed to attend, but the games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Hampton is one of few schools to forgo spring sports due to the pandemic. Another historically Black university, Bethune-Cookman, decided to cancel fall sports. Towson University, which also plays at the FCS level for football, chose to skip the 2021 spring season in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Hampton’s former conference, the MEAC, is still scheduled to play spring sports.

Latest Posts: