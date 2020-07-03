Hampton University will have remote instruction in the fall amid pandemic concerns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a letter on Thursday, Hampton University President William Harvey said the university has made changes to its initial plans due to the COVID-19 situation changing drastically.

Out of the caution for the health and safety of students and faculty, the university will provide remote learning only for the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

In the letter, the university said it plans to reopen its campus in the spring semester “if conditions permit.”

Harvey said the decision was made by referencing statistics that show more there are than 2.7 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 125,000 deaths.

The latest information has shown over 50,000 new cases reported nationwide per day.

The president cited that 36 states recently reported an increase in cases, saying that six out of the 10 states with the largest increases are states that were many HU students reside.

A copy of the letter Hampton University President William Harvey sent to students regarding plans for the 2020 Fall semester.

“There are going to be those who criticize this decision, and there are going to be those who applaud it,” Harvey said.

Hampton University said a new student orientation will begin virtually in the upcoming weeks with classes scheduled to begin Aug. 10.

In addition, President Harvey announced that the university was reducing tuition and fees by 15 percent for the fall semester due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

