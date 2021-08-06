Hampton University to pay outstanding balances of undergraduate students

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Hampton University announced that they will pay the outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students who were enrolled at the end of the spring semester.

The University says they will be using funds from the Federal Relief Act to pay off the balances. Eligible students can expect to receive an email from Dean Angela Boyd detailing what they need to do in order to have the funds added to their student account.

“It is our hope that these funds will assist our students in continuing their Hampton experience and enjoying a seamless transition back to campus, “ said University President Dr. William Harvey. “All of us have been through a horrendous experience over the last year and a half as we adjusted to living in the midst of the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic.”

Previously, each graduate in the class of 2020 and 2021 was given $500 towards repayment of their federal student loans.

“Throughout the entire pandemic, Hampton University has remained steadfast in making decisions based on what we believed to be in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff. We always put the health and safety of the entire Hampton community above all else,” added Dr. Harvey. “Although we are not out of the woods yet, things are much better than they were during the early days of the pandemic. We are excited to welcome students back to campus for the 2021-2022 academic year.”