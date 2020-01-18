Hampton University to hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and program

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton University Student Government Association, the Office of Student Activities, and the HU chapter of the NAACP will host an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and program.

The events are planned for Monday, Jan. 20 on the Hampton University campus.

The march is set to begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Emancipation Oak and end at Robert C. Ogden Hall.

Following the march is the university program honoring Dr. King in Ogden Hall at 11 a.m.

The Rev. Dr. Jerome A. Barber, of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, will offer the program’s opening prayer, and the keynote address will be given by Reverend Charity Michelle Fisher.

Fisher is employed with Portsmouth Public Schools as a 10th grade English teacher at I.C. Norcom High School and is currently pursuing a doctor of ministry degree at Chicago Theological Seminary in Chicago, Illinois.

Stay with WAVY.com for more news and updates.