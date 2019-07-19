Hampton University to form severe storm research center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University has received a $135,000 grant to fund the creation of the “Center of Excellence,” a severe storm research center.

The grant comes from the Economic Development Authority (EDA) for the City of Hampton.

According to a news release, the center will utilize Hampton University’s existing technology for weather data collection, analysis and prediction. It will also provide severe weather reports, for the safety of the citizens of the City of Hampton.

“With the creation of this Center, Hampton University can continue to provide breakthrough satellite data and real-time information about area storms with our weather technology that rivals most weather centers in the country,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Hampton University also plans to recruit world-class experts to the program and collaborate with the EDA.

The “Center of Excellence” facility will operate in the City of Hampton and is expected to create local jobs and foster collaboration among regional and state economic drivers.