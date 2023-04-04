HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University and the NASA Langley Research Center announced a collaborative program aimed to give students an “out of this world” experience.

On Monday, April 3, HU Provost JoAnn W. Haysbert and NASA Langley Deputy Director David Young signed the Space Act Agreement, which will provide students with the opportunity to work in a wide variety of STEM fields related to the development of space-based technology.

Hampton University Provost JoAnn W. Haysbert and NASA Langley Deputy Director David Young signing Space Act Agreement. April 3, 2023. (Courtesy: City of Hampton)

This signing is part of a long held collaboration between Hampton University and NASA Langley. For several years now, the Atmospheric and Planetary Science (APS) Department at Hampton University has partnered with the Center for Atmospheric Research and Education (CARE) in collaboration with NASA Langley Research Center and partners at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).

CARE aims to broaden and deepen Hampton’s program of research opportunities through integration with NASA and established research universities. The goal is to provide opportunities to underrepresented students from high school and undergraduate internships to graduate research and ultimately find them employment opportunities at agencies such as NASA.

For more information on the APS, make sure to check out Hampton University’s official website. To find out more on CARE, click here to go to their website.