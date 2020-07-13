Live Now
Hampton University suspends all fall sports including football

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. has just announced that out of concern for the spread of COVID-19 among its athletes and other members of HU constituent groups, all fall sports have been suspended.

If conditions permit, they anticipate resuming all athletic-related activities during the spring semester 2021.

The spring semester will consist of both winter and spring sports.

WAVY News 10’s Bruce Rader broke the news Monday afternoon.

“Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly,” said Marshall in a statement. “But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration, alumni, and fans. I am extremely confident that we will worth through these challenging times together.”

This is breaking news and will updated throughout the day.

