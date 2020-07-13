Hampton University suspends all fall sports including football

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. has just announced that out of concern for the spread of COVID-19 among its athletes and other members of HU constituent groups, all fall sports have been suspended.



If conditions permit, they anticipate resuming all athletic-related activities during the spring semester 2021.



The spring semester will consist of both winter and spring sports.

“Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly,” said Marshall in a statement. “But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration, alumni, and fans. I am extremely confident that we will worth through these challenging times together.”

