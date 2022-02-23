Hampton University investigating bomb threat, campus told to ‘shelter in place’

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton University community is being told to shelter in place in response to a bomb threat.

According to Hampton police, the bomb threat was called in around 8:55 a.m. Both Hampton police and fire on scene investigating the threat.

In an email from the Hampton University Pirate Notification System, the school community is asked to ‘shelter in place and await further instructions.”

