HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University student Margaret O. Daramola is the state’s new poet laureate, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced.

Daramola was born is Nigeria and is receiving a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in history this spring. She has been a dean’s list honoree every semester and is the vice president of the African Student Association, a member of the university’s Pre-Law Society and was awarded the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship and Student Poet initiative award.

The honorary poet laureate position serves a two-year term.

“I had the privilege of hearing Ms. Daramola first-hand at the investiture of Hampton University’s President Darrell Williams this past March and was greatly impressed by her presence and passion,” Youngkin said. “Virginians will be honored to have such a talented poet represent us as Laureate. I have always believed that the promise of Virginia’s future is represented in young adults like Margaret. Suzanne and I look forward to Margaret blessing Virginians across the Commonwealth with her incredible gift.”