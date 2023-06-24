HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed at Hampton University. This fall, the HBCU (Historically Black College University) will welcome a freshman class of 1,292 students.

The university’s president, Darrell K. Williams, is credited with the 39% increase in enrollment.

A press release states, “President Williams has rewritten the narrative of transitions in leadership in higher education. Under his stewardship, Hampton has experienced an energizing hope and heightened performance.”

This year, students committed to Hampton at a historic rate. University Dean of Admissions, Angela Nixon Boyd, said, “Our goal was 1,200 [incoming students]. We surpassed the goal and have now had to waitlist students.”

President Williams also has high approval numbers among current students. The retention rate among freshmen stands at an impressive 96%, and a formidable 93% for continuing students.

Williams took the helm of the university in July, 2022 after 37 years of service in the U.S. Army.