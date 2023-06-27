NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAVY) – Hampton University has been endowed $750,000 from The Historic Fund as an initiative to bolster Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The endowment was part of the inaugural venture capital of funds, where $10 million is being allotted to various HBCUs.

This initiative comes from a group of prominent investors and operators as a means of promoting economic equity in higher education.

The goal of providing funds to HBCUs is not only to bolster their endowments, but also to create connections between institutions and the briefer venture capital community that haven’t always been present historically.

The Historic Fund hopes to increase the opportunities provided for HBCU students in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation through these endowments. They also hope that these grants will open new teaching opportunities to professors as well.

“As we continue to combat the racial inequities that Black students face, The Historic Fund aims to relieve the disproportionate financial pressure on Black families, while also providing essential funding for research and innovation at each of these institutions,” said Ken Chenault, chairman and a managing director of the venture capital firm General Catalyst, and former chairman and CEO of American Express.

The first group of HBCU partners include Benedict College, Bennett College, Fisk University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

According to The Historic Fund’s website, their penultimate mission is “Investing in a more Equitable Future”.

For more information on this fund, visit The Historic Fund’s website.