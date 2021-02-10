Hampton University receives $1 million from beer and spirits maker Diageo to go towards scholarships

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University is a recipient of a $1 million gift from Diageo North America to create a permanent endowment fund and provide financial aid grants to students.

Diageo North America announced their support of 25 HBCUs focused on building opportunities to develop future leaders and help shape a more equitable society.

“Many thanks to Diageo North America for its investment in our students and the 24 other HBCUs involved in this initiative. This contribution will ensure our talented and bright students will continue to receive an education for life,” said University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

10 Hampton University students annually will be selected to receive the Diageo Endowed Scholarship Fund, the university said.

Awards will be $2,000 each and the recipients must be sophomores, juniors or seniors, and have a minimum GPA of 2.75.

Hampton University said the scholarship is open to all majors, but preference will be given to Engineering, Chemistry, Marketing, and Communications majors.

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed institutions and to do our part to help shape a more equitable society by providing opportunities for future leaders,” said Debra Crew, President, Diageo North America.

Diageo said they are committed to making a long-term and sustainable impact on underrepresented communities.

This scholarship initiative was created with Diageo North America’s African Heritage Business Resource Group (A.H.E.A.D.) to focus on the priorities, actions, and partnerships to make the most impact in the Black community.