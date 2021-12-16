Hampton University raises minimum wage to $15, gives $200 holiday bonuses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University announced on Thursday that their campus minimum wage will be raised to $15-per hour in the new year. In addition, all faculty and staff will receive an end-of-the-year bonus of $200.

“It brings me joy to extend greetings to you during the holiday season,” said Dr. William R. Harvey. “This year’s holiday season is even more meaningful because of the many changes that we have experienced over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Currently, Hampton’s minimum wage stands at $7.75, which is above the national minimum wage of $7.25. The $15 minimum will be $5.50 above Virginia’s new minimum wage of $9.50 per hour.

“The holiday season is a time of sharing. In that spirit, I am giving every Hampton University employee an Appreciation Bonus of $200 as a Christmas gift and the University is increasing the minimum wage from $13 an hour to $15 an hour, effective January 1, 2022,” added Harvey. “It is my hope that the Appreciation Bonus and the wage increase will be beneficial to you and your family.”

In February 2020, Hampton raised their minimum wage to $12 an hour. Over a year later, they raised it to $13 an hour.