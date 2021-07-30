Hampton University raises minimum wage to $13 for hourly employees

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is raising its minimum wage on campus to $13 an hour.

The pay raise went into effect July 1 for the university’s hourly employees, according to a news release from Hampton University.

The pay rate far exceeds the current minimum wage in Virginia.

The minimum wage in Virginia is currently $9.50 an hour. It was raised for the first time in more than a decade this May. The wage is set to increase again — to $11 an hour — in January 2022. Then, in January 2023, the rate will be $12 an hour.

The national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

“Increasing the University’s minimum wage is Hampton’s way of continuing to thank everyone for their good work and supporting them during these difficult times,” said university President Dr. William Harvey. “It is our hope that this increase will be of assistance to our hourly employees.”

The school last increased its minimum wage to $12 per hour on March 1, 2021.

Hampton University has also increased pay for its employees previously in response to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That came after the university said it would be unable to give annual raises to faculty and staff, however, charitable gifts allowed the university to fund the raises.

Harvey also gave multiple bonuses to certain members of the workforce for Christmas and in February.

In March, Harvey also announced another raise of up to 5% for all employees with an annual contract for the 2021-2022 year.