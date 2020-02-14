Hampton University president announces increased hourly staff wages

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey announced on Thursday that he is raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour for on-campus staff.

“As you know, the minimum wage in this country right now is $7.25 and about six or seven years ago, we raised it to $9. Then, about three years ago, we raised it to $10. Effective in March, I’m going to raise it to $12 an hour,” Harvey said.

Harvey and his wife gave a $166,000 personal gift to HU to support a wage increase to all full-time permanent staff earning less than $8 an hour in 2011.

Through their donation, 118 full-time, permanent HU staff employees received a wage increase.

The Harveys gave also gave a $108,403 personal gift in 2014 to support a wage increase for full-time permanent staff earning less than $9 an hour.

In 2017, the minimum wage was raised again for full-time permanent staff to $10 an hour.

In 2018, the Harveys gave the faculty and staff an additional 1 percent raise on top of the annual raise as recommended by their supervisors.

Harvey also announced a pay increase for the campus clerical staff, provided they meet new performance standards and training will be provided to those individuals learning any additional skill sets.

The salary increases will go into effect on March 1.