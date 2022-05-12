HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Hampton University announced a $1,000 bonus for university employees.

The bonus will be given to each employee under contract at the beginning of the new 2022-2023 academic year.

“As the final year of my presidency comes to an end, giving this bonus is my way of thanking you for your commitment to Hampton University,” said University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “I appreciate all of your hard work and support over the years. As we look to the future, one of our greatest challenges is to stand firm by the character traits of honesty, integrity, respect for ourselves, respect for others, discipline and responsible personal behavior.

The bonus check will be distributed on July 1.

Additionally, all employees are eligible for an annual increase of up to 5% for the 2022-2023 academic year.

In April, University officials announced that they will erase outstanding balances at the end of the spring 2022 semester and will not raise tuition for next school year.

Last August, the University made a similar announcement. They paid all outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students who were enrolled at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Previously, each graduate in the class of 2020 and 2021 was given $500 towards repayment of their federal student loans.

Hampton University also announced last year that their campus minimum wage will be raised to $15-per hour in the new year. In addition, all faculty and staff will receive an end-of-the-year bonus of $200.