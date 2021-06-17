Hampton University mobile unit hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday at church in Newport News

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hampton University mobile vaccine clinic (Photo courtesy: Hampton University)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s mobile health unit is set to host a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday at New Grafton Baptist Church in Newport News.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 4401 Chestnut Avenue in Newport News.

People ages 12 and up will be able to receive their free first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic.

The clinic is also raffling off more than $500 in gift cards for people who get the vaccine.

Students from the Schools of Nursing, Communicative Disorders and Pharmacy will also be at the site to give health screenings.

To pre-register and schedule an appointment, contact either Deborah Hudson at 757-728-6209 or Dr. Lewis at 757-728-6075. Walk-up registration is also available.

Get WAVY.com’s latest news sent to your inbox. Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10