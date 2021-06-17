Hampton University mobile unit hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday at church in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s mobile health unit is set to host a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday at New Grafton Baptist Church in Newport News.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 4401 Chestnut Avenue in Newport News.

People ages 12 and up will be able to receive their free first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic.

The clinic is also raffling off more than $500 in gift cards for people who get the vaccine.

Students from the Schools of Nursing, Communicative Disorders and Pharmacy will also be at the site to give health screenings.

To pre-register and schedule an appointment, contact either Deborah Hudson at 757-728-6209 or Dr. Lewis at 757-728-6075. Walk-up registration is also available.

