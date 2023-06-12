HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has announced the establishment of a School of Religion.

The announcement was made on President’s night at the university’s long-standing Ministers’ Conference.

According to a release, the School of Religion will be built upon more than a century of wisdom gained from the Ministers’ Conference.

“Given that we’ve hosted the minister’s conference for over a century – in terms of timing, I think this is long overdue. Although we are not a religious institution, it is certainly a part of our fabric and our foundation. We see the development of the School of Religion as a natural progression. It’s not revolutionary. It is, in fact, evolutionary.” Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams.

University leaders hope the School of Religion will extend Hampton’s global reach to those who are compelled to explore issues of race, class, gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religious tradition, and ideology.

“At this very challenging time in our nation’s history, especially with some of the divisiveness that we can see at both the societal and the political level, we think that broader thinking about these areas of religion is extraordinarily important,” said President Williams.

The School of Religion will confer degrees at the Associate, Bachelor, Master and Doctoral level.