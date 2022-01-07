Hampton University hosting on-campus community vaccine clinic on Jan. 8

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is set to host an on-campus community vaccine clinic on January 8.

“It has always been Hampton’s mission and responsibility to serve our local and regional community, we will continue to administer this much-needed life-saving vaccine to members of our campus community and the local community to combat this wave brought on by the Omicron variant,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “This clinic is crucial, as we continue moving forward in our fight to end this terrible virus.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the campus’ Holland Hall gymnasium, located directly across the parking lot from the Hampton University Convocation Center.

Anyone ages five and up are invited to attend. First, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered for those ages 12 and up, as we as first and second doses for children ages 5 to 11.

They will also offer booster shots for the Moderna vaccine.

Officials say that Hampton University faculty, staff, students, and community members are encouraged to take advantage of the event.

“Hampton University is committed to prevention and keeping the campus community safe, informed, and healthy,” Harvey added “The Hampton University Mobile Vaccination Clinic has successfully vaccinated more than 4,400 citizens across the Hampton Roads region, from ages five to 102, and has taken us another step toward ending the pandemic. I am pleased that our faculty, staff, and students continue to make an impact in the lives of our campus community and those we call our neighbors.”

This event is part of the University’s larger commitment to helping vaccinate the community. Since rolling out their mobile vaccine center last March, they have vaccinated more than 4,440 Hampton Roads residents, ranging from 5 to 102 years of age.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.