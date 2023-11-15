HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University is hosting a “Hollywood Evening with Ving Rhames” as a part of its Career Readiness Event this evening.

Ving Rhames, who is best known for his work in “Pulp Fiction,” the “Mission: Impossible” series, “Lilo and Stitch” and “Dawn of the Dead,” will speak with students about different careers available in the arts.

The event will be held in the Hampton University Student Center Ballroom on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.

We are excited to launch the third annual SLAE Days: Compelling Careers in the Liberal Arts and Education Event on Nov. 15 and 16, to enhance students’ awareness of the many professional options and pathways to career success available to them as majors in the Liberal Arts (Arts and Humanities, and Behavioral and Social Sciences) and Education. Linda Malone-Colon, Ph.D., dean, HU School of Liberal Arts and Education

For more information, call the Hampton Universities Relations office at 757-727-5253.