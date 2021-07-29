Hampton University grad details plans for $250,000 Black Ambition prize

Hampton, Va. (WAVY)– Congratulations, Dosso Beauty!

A Hampton University graduate won $250,000 for her beauty business. Kadidja Dosso is the grand prize winner of the Black Ambition HBCU grand prize.

Virginia Beach native and music icon Pharrell Williams created the competition to help Black and Latinx businesses thrive.

“Huge thank you to Pharrell Williams for believing in Dosso Beauty,” she said.

Dosso told 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon she grew up in West Philadelphia. At just 10 years old, she quickly realized two things: One, most of the beauty supply stores in her neighborhood were not owned by African- Americans and, two, most of the ingredients in beauty products are harmful.

In 2017, she graduated from the Hampton University five-year MBA program. The program helped her win the prize money.

“I wrote a report on building an organic beauty empire, now here I am living this dream with this business plan that I created for class,” she said.

Dosso Beauty provides organic hair care products and hypoallergenic braiding hair, which are all healthier options for Black hair and skin.

“I knew it was going to be really important for me to create an organic beauty empire. More specifically because I wanted to make sure that people knew what they were putting on their bodies and how it affects them internally, as well,” she said.

Her dream will now be able to expand to more countries and add a 2- hour delivery service.

“I just feel like it’s kind of surreal. Super amazing because this is life-changing for me. Where I come from this doesn’t happen every day,” she said.

She also plans to add more jobs, and a program to help other beauty entrepreneurs.

“It’s really important for me to create a pathway for people to be successful that look like me,” she said.

If you would like to connect with Dosso Beauty. Products are available on Amazon or Walmart.