Hampton University giving students, faculty ‘wellness day’ for self-care

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is giving its students a “Wellness Day.”

The university’s wellness day is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 for students to focus on self-care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey says the goal of the event is to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of the Hampton University community. Classes will not be held on this date.

“It is my hope that this gives students and faculty an opportunity to take some time for self-care. It is my hope that you will use this time to reflect on the first half of the semester and mentally prepare for the remainder of the semester,” said Dr. Harvey.

In August of 2021, Dr. Harvey announced the University would provide assistance to its returning students by paying the outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students who were enrolled at the end of the Spring 2021.

In May, Hampton University announced it is are providing each graduate in the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021, who has a federal student loan, the sum of $500 toward repayment of that loan.



These payments were sent directly to the U.S. Department of Education loan servicer that was the holder of the student loan.