HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Hampton University gave 400 students gas gift cards Thursday to help reduce travel expenses ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

President Darrell K. Williams and other administrators greeted students and handed out gas gift cards in Lot 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. Students only needed to show their valid student ID to receive a $25 gift card from either Wawa or Exxon.

“It’s Thanksgiving. And Thanksgiving is all about family,” said HU President Darrell K. Williams. “And as much as we love our students, we know they want to go home and see mom and dad, sisters and brothers, grandma and grandpa. And this is just an initiative to make sure they get home safely.”