Hampton University gives staff 2% pay increase, holiday bonus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is embracing the giving spirit this holiday season.

On Tuesday, the university announced it would give all faculty and staff a 2% pay increase and an end-of-the year bonus of $200 as an expression of President William R. Harvey’s “heartfelt appreciation.”

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Hampton University officials said they would not be able to give faculty and staff annual raises. However, the raises have now been made possible because of charitable gifts.

The pay increase will be effective Jan. 1.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to members of the faculty and staff on how you have approached your duties at Hampton during these challenging times. Gratitude is a virtue, and it is important to me that I share with you how grateful I am for all that you do for our ‘Home by the Sea,'” said Harvey. “So many of you have played an important role in Hampton’s goal to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and I can never thank you enough.”

Hampton University typically also hands out Christmas turkeys to all employees, but the pandemic also canceled that tradition. Instead, Harvey will be gifting $25 to employees so they can buy their own.

“All gifts will be received just in time for Christmas, with the Harvey family’s well wishes, and prayers for a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” the university wrote in a news release.