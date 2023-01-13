HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University was among three historically Black colleges and universities that were awarded Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grants by the U.S. Department of Education after receiving bomb threats last year.

Hampton was awarded $214,317, according to a press release.

North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina was awarded $213,500 and Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas was awarded $149,963.

Other HBCUs have been awarded Project SERV grants such as Tougaloo College, Fayetteville State University, Southern University Law Center, Fisk University and Coppin State University.

Project SERV “provides short-term funding for local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident to assist in restoring a safe environment conducive to learning,” according to a press release.

Hampton will use its funding to hire two full-time positions: a trauma/resilience mental health specialist and a psychology technician. Funds will also go toward Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST).