HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Hampton University made several announcements regarding student tuition and fees.

“In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

University officials say the decision was made in light of ongoing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last August, the University made a similar announcement. They paid all outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students who were enrolled at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Previously, each graduate in the class of 2020 and 2021 was given $500 towards repayment of their federal student loans.

Hampton University also announced last year that their campus minimum wage will be raised to $15-per hour in the new year. In addition, all faculty and staff will receive an end-of-the-year bonus of $200.