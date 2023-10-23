HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University, has been selected for an Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship by the Television Academy Foundation.

Julia A. Wilson is one of only 12 professors from colleges and universities around the country tapped for the fellowship program.

The fellowship bears the name of longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, and it provides financial support to attendees of the Foundation’s annual Media Educators Conference. That support covers registration fees, travel and/or hotel accommodations for the conference. Preference is given to attendees from minority-serving institutions.

This year, the three-day conference will be held at the Academy’s North Hollywood campus from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27. Its aim is to connect college classrooms with the television industry by giving media professors access to curriculum-enhancing seminars on the latest in the art, science and business of television with prominent leaders in show business.

Wilson is the newly appointed dean at Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. She is a former journalist and seasoned social entrepreneur with a passion for building international relationships. Wilson continues to serve as a professorial lecturer for the International Journalism and Communications course.

For more information about the program click here.