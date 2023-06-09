HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton University Concert Choir will be performing at the White House’s Juneteenth Concert on June 13.

According to a press release, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host the concert on the South Lawn and will is a celebration of the community, culture and music.

The White House says the concert, “will uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience.”

Along with the Hampton University Concert Choir, Method Man, Jennifer Hudson and many more are scheduled to perform.