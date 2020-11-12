Hampton University chosen for Peloton and Beyonce collaboration

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is one of many historically Black colleges and universities across the country chosen to receive free digital fitness subscriptions in a collaboration between interactive fitness program Peloton and music icon Beyonce.

The university says the gift to students cost $1.3 million and they’re excited they were chosen.

“They could’ve chosen from any other university. So, it’s an honor to be chosen and we’re blessed to be able to offer this from Peloton and Beyonce to our students,” said Faye Hardy-Lucas, who is the university’s vice president and general counsel.

The collaboration was launched during homecoming season, a special occasion for many HBCUs which had to turn to virtual events this year, according to Peloton’s website.

The company and Beyonce wanted to expand on homecoming and announced the launch of the collaboration earlier this week.

Students at Hampton will receive a free two-year digital subscription to Peloton’s app and have access to a wide range of classes include indoor cycling, boot camp, and meditation.

Hardy-Lucas hopes the classes will help students who are facing unprecedented stress due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great escape for students. Unfortunately, some students are experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression. This Peloton collaboration with Beyonce is a great benefit to the students,” she said.

Hardy-Lucas says the transition to virtual learning has been a smooth one. Students have also responded positively to the news of the collaboration and she says being selected is an honor.

“We’ve always felt HU is a special place. This adds to that special feeling and for them to have chosen us to benefit from this, it’s just phenomenal. We’re excited. We’re getting great feedback from the students. Beyonce is considered a role model, an icon among college students,” she said.

Next week, the university will send out emails so students can sign up for their free memberships.

They will be able to access their classes on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TV, and Chromecast and Android TV.

Hardy-Lucas hopes that students will take advantage of this honor and is looking forward to seeing the students soon.

“We miss our students. We miss having our students on campus. We look forward to them returning to their home by the sea very soon,” she said.

According to Peloton’s website, the collaboration will also include them working closely with the 10 schools selected to ” building our relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at the internship, undergraduate and graduate levels.”

