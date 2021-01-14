Hampton University announces partnership with NBCUniversal journalism program

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications announced Thursday a new partnership with NBCUniversal News Group designed to support the school’s journalism program.

A $500,000, multi-year partnership with NBCU will put funding toward scholarships, on-campus journalism training, and access to world-class NBCU journalists for 17 academic partners including Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The newly launched NBCU Academy will reach students from underrepresented groups, including those with diverse, racial, ethnic, gender identity, economic, and geographic backgrounds.

“The NBCU Academy will provide our students with unmatched opportunities from one of the leading mass media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. This effort is in-line with the goal of diversifying staff in newsrooms across the country when Scripps Howard was established in 2002,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, President of Hampton University.

The academy will provide professional journalists, guest lecturers, and fieldwork under the guidance of current NBCU News Group talent.

A statement released by HU says the financial support will include “tuition assistance, internship stipends, funding for equipment, both in studio, digital and mobile, as well as production tools including software.”

The partnership is based on diversity, equity and inclusion, and creating pipelines for students from all ethnicities, gender, and backgrounds, to realize their dreams of working in the media industry.

“Hampton University appreciates NBCUniversal News Group for its financial investment, technological contributions and other collaborative efforts in supporting our Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, as well as the other participating institutions,” said Harvey.

NBCU Academy will invest a total of $6.5 million to the initiative, including scholarships worth $3.5 million over the next two years.

Read the full statement here.