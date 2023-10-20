HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University announced it will have enhanced security measures surrounding this year’s homecoming events, in light of recent tragic events that have happened in and around HBCU campuses.

The new measures include increased HUPD presence, enhanced security systems and the LiveSafe app.

Officials say they’ve added more contracted security professionals.

There are also more than 500 security cameras across campus as well as nearly two dozen emergency call boxes.

If you plan on attending the HU homecoming, you are encouraged to download the LiveSafe app. It sends you emergency alerts and non-emergency notifications from the university. You can also use the app to report suspicious activity.

