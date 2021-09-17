Hampton University announces COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2021 homecoming

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, officials at Hampton University announced university-wide COVID-19 protocols that fans must adhere to, both on and off-campus.

“While the university originally planned a full schedule of campus events, we have made some adjustments due to the recent rise in Coronavirus (CODVID-19) cases nationwide,” the University said in a press release. “One of the chief responsibilities of Hampton University is to ensure the health and safety of our students and other members of the Hampton Family.”

Everyone attending any official homecoming events, both on and off-campus, are required to wear a mask at all times. This is required for all indoor and outdoor activities.

University officials have also limited the number of official events on campus and relocate other official events off-campus.

The annual Forty Under 40 Induction Ceremony, scheduled for October 8, will take place at The Landing Hotel (formerly the Radisson) in downtown Hampton. Event organizers say that the capacity has been limited to 350 people and all guests must submit their name, home address, phone number, and email address prior to entry in the event for contact tracing.

In addition, anyone attending the 2021 Homecoming game, set for October 9, must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Game Day Tailgate Zone in Lot 11 and on Booker T. Washington Lawn, as well as the football game.

A COVID–19 vaccination card, government-issued ID and a game ticket are required to enter.

Children, 12 and younger, attending the game are required to take a COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the game/tailgate and provide a negative test result before entering the game zone.

Attendance for the football game will be capped at 50% of the stadium capacity.

Officials say the Homecoming Bazaar and the Downtown Hampton Homecoming Parade have been canceled, while the President’s Donor Reception has been rescheduled to March 2022.