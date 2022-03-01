Hampton University alum gets White House job

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR/WAVY) – A Hampton University graduate from Halifax County will represent Virginia in the White House.

Former Virginia Secretary of Education Dr. Dietra Trent began her new appointment with the Biden Administration on Monday.

She is the executive director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equality, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Trent is known as a strong advocate for HBCUs, having graduated from Hampton University.

On Tuesday, the Virginia NAACP released a statement congratulating Trent.

“We are proud and excited that Dr. Trent has been chosen to lead such a vital position within the White House. We join leaders in education and equity in applauding this appointment. HBCUs are vital to meeting the needs of first-generation and low-income students and narrowing the racial wealth gap. Her proven leadership in Virginia will serve to strengthen the White House’s initiatives,” said Robert N. Barnette Jr., Virginia NAACP president.

According to the NAACP news release, Trent served as Virginia’s secretary of education from 2016-2018 under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.