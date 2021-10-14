Hampton U to host COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at New Grafton Baptist Church on Oct. 22

Hampton

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hampton University mobile vaccine clinic (Photo courtesy: Hampton University)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) is set to host a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday, October 22 at New Grafton Baptist Church.

The clinic will offer the first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition, those attending can get their flu vaccine.

HUMHU officials say they will be providing gift cards while supplies last.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

